Natalie Portman stuns in daring appearance after 'confirming' split from Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman appeared solo on the Golden Globes red carpet, noticeably without her wedding ring

Natalie Portman showcased her allure in a stunning little black dress, seemingly sending a message to her estranged husband, Benjamin Millepied, after seemingly confirming their separation.

The 42-year-old Black Swan star, slated to co-star with John Krasinski in a new movie, donned the eye-catching ensemble during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Portman, a mother of two, flaunted her fit physique in the mini dress, featuring a sheer black bra subtly revealed beneath a strapless bodice.

Completing the glamorous look, she paired the outfit with black open-toe high heel shoes. Recent reports suggest that Portman and Millepied have parted ways, with Portman not mentioning him in a Wall Street Journal interview where she discussed living in Paris with her children.

Amidst rumours of Millepied's alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman last year, both he and the Star Wars actress have remained silent on the accusations.

However, in a recent interview, Portman may have hinted at the state of her 11-year marriage. The Wall Street Journal profile surfaced shortly after she appeared solo on the Golden Globes red carpet, noticeably without her wedding ring.