Natalie Portman stuns in daring appearance after 'confirming' split from Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman showcased her allure in a stunning little black dress, seemingly sending a message to her estranged husband, Benjamin Millepied, after seemingly confirming their separation.
The 42-year-old Black Swan star, slated to co-star with John Krasinski in a new movie, donned the eye-catching ensemble during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Portman, a mother of two, flaunted her fit physique in the mini dress, featuring a sheer black bra subtly revealed beneath a strapless bodice.
Completing the glamorous look, she paired the outfit with black open-toe high heel shoes. Recent reports suggest that Portman and Millepied have parted ways, with Portman not mentioning him in a Wall Street Journal interview where she discussed living in Paris with her children.
Amidst rumours of Millepied's alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman last year, both he and the Star Wars actress have remained silent on the accusations.
However, in a recent interview, Portman may have hinted at the state of her 11-year marriage. The Wall Street Journal profile surfaced shortly after she appeared solo on the Golden Globes red carpet, noticeably without her wedding ring.
