Taylor Swift’s subtle nod of support to Beyonce in NYC

Taylor Swift supports Beyoncé while heading out in NYC

Taylor Swift certainly loves Beyoncé and can do things to support fellow superstar.



Wearing Adidas trainers from the Ivy Park range, Taylor Swift arrived at the recording studio wearing a show of solidarity for fellow superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The pop artist, 34, looked chic in a beige and white zebra print fleece and black leggings, adding to the growing rumours among fans that she is rerecording her popular album Reputation. She made several excursions to Electric Lady Studios this week.

She added her signature red lipstick, calf-length black stockings, and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses to her athletic look.

Even though she had just finished a strenuous gym session, the 12-time Grammy winner looked amazing as she got ready to record some songs.

Over the years, the beloved musician has recorded some of her most valued records at Electric Lady Studios, including her hit record, Lover, published in 2019.

It is unclear at this moment if she is actively creating new music or moving on with her plan to re-record every song from her first six albums.

She only has two albums remaining to re-record, which are her debut, eponymous album, and sixth, Reputation.