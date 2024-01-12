Selena Gomez returns to Instagram hours after announcing social media break

Selena Gomez was caught in some Golden Globes drama recently

Selena Gomez is a bad liar…

Just hours after declaring yet another social media break, Gomez, 31, was back on Instagram to promote a collaborative cooking video with chef Gordon Ramsay.

“@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside the clip posted Wednesday.

In the video, which was 14 minutes long, the legendary chef showed the Selena + the Chef star to cook the perfect breakfast burger.



Gomez’s post came just hours after she announced on Tuesday that she is “off social [media] for a while” to “[focus] on what really matters.”

She wrote the declaration next to a sweet video of her new beau Benny Blanco playing with two children.

Furthermore, her announcement came amidst ongoing drama surrounding a viral Golden Globes moment where fans theorized that Gomez was gossiping to Taylor Swift about pal Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The former Disney star promptly dispelled all speculation and clarified that she was actually talking about “two of [her] friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”