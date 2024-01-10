Joey King finally shares her honest reaction to Gypsy Blanchard prison release

Joey King addresses Gypsy Blanchard prison release in 2023

Joey King has recently expressed her happiness after Gypsy Blanchard was released from prison in 2023.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Joey, who portrayed Gypsy in the 2019 limited series The Act, said, “I'm so happy that she's released.”

The Kissing Booth actress restated, “I'm so happy for her. She deserves freedom.”

Joey’s depiction of Gypsy in the Hulu series earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Actress, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for TV.

Interestingly, Gypsy believed that her Joey show slightly exaggerated the truth.

Earlier in June 2015, Gypsy reportedly plotted the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who had abused her since she was a baby due to her mental illness.

Gypsy revealed she would not be watching The Act series for several reasons.

“I haven’t had a desire to look at it, I’ve lived it,” confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Gypsy mentioned, “I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it. So, I won’t be watching it.”

“For me, looking for things that weren’t correct or were inaccurate — that’s neither here nor there for me. That’s why I'm doing this docuseries,” noted Gypsy.

She added, “To share my truth of the actual events that took place. I'm not trying to Hollywood it up. I'm just trying to share my story in the truest of lights.”