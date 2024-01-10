Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, facing misconduct allegations, resigns

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, facing misconduct allegations, on Wednesday tendered his resignation citing ongoing proceedings against him as a reason.
"It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a Judge first of the Lahore High Court, Lahore and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Considerations of due process also compel so," the top court judge states in his resignation sent to President Arif Alvi.
More to follow....
British High Commission says Jane Marriott’s meetings part of routine engagement
PML-N fielding its president Shehbaz Sharif and other candidates from five National Assembly constituencies in Karachi
Former ruling party tells actual mode of publication after former premier claims "full responsibility" of article
Probe commission sees drone attacks, fleeing aboard key reasons behind missing person cases
Three nations reiterate strategic intent to increase scope and pace of trilateral cooperation in pursuit of common goals
PHC to resume hearing on PTI's plea for return of its electoral symbol bat at 9am tomorrow