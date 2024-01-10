 
Wednesday January 10, 2024
National

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, facing misconduct allegations, resigns

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi

By Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
January 10, 2024
Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — SC website
ISLAMABAD: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, facing misconduct allegations, on Wednesday tendered his resignation citing ongoing proceedings against him as a reason.

"It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a Judge first of the Lahore High Court, Lahore and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Considerations of due process also compel so," the top court judge states in his resignation sent to President Arif Alvi.


More to follow....