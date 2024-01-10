Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, facing misconduct allegations, resigns

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, facing misconduct allegations, on Wednesday tendered his resignation citing ongoing proceedings against him as a reason.

"It was an honour to be appointed and to serve as a Judge first of the Lahore High Court, Lahore and then as the Supreme Court of Pakistan. In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Considerations of due process also compel so," the top court judge states in his resignation sent to President Arif Alvi.







More to follow....