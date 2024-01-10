Karachiites bundle up as city records coldest night of 2024

A man is seen buying jackets from a street vendor to counter the cold weather in Karachi on January 8, 2024. — Online

The people of Karachi wrapped up warm as the city witnessed the coldest night of the winter season this year today (Wednesday), with the mercury dropping to 12 degrees Celsius.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the metropolis in the next 24 hours, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said that the mercury is expected to drop as low as 10°C to 12°C in the coming days while the maximum temperature is likely to rise between 25°C to 27°C.



Humidity was reported at 60% and the speed of winds blowing from the northeast is three kilometres per hour.

Speaking to Geo.tv, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the minimum temperature this winter season has been recorded as low as 11.5°C in December.

Last year on January 14, the temperature dropped to 6°C in the port city, said the chief meteorologist.

He added that the weather in Karachi may become colder in the next three to four days with a minimum temperature of 10°C. Sarfaraz also said that the cold will last for the next two to three weeks.

In addition, the chief meteorologist said that the weather was not as cold this winter.

In a recent report by the EU's climate service, the year 2023 has officially secured its place as the hottest on record, surpassing previous temperatures by approximately 1.48°C.

Human-induced climate change and the influence of the El Niño weather phenomenon contributed to this unprecedented warmth, with global air and sea surface temperatures consistently setting new highs.

From July onward, almost everyday witnessed a new global air temperature record, creating an exceptional and prolonged spell of warmth.