Selena Gomez’s viral Taylor Swift Golden Globes moment debunked: Details

Selena Gomez had some hot gossip to share with her bestie Taylor Swift at 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but it wasn’t about Kylie Jenner or Timothée Chalamet.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that she “never asked to take a photo” with Chalamet.

People Magazine also reported that the Only Murders in the Building star, 31, was not spilling tea about the Wonka actor, 28, and the reality star, 26, as per the rampant speculation as the moment became viral.

“She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” an insider told the outlet.

Rumours suggested that Gomez was telling Swift that Jenner stopped her boyfriend from taking a picture with her after she ran into him.

Some fans suddenly became lip-reading enthusiasts and attempted to uncover what Gomez was saying.

“‘I asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no’ – selena gomez,” one fan speculated on X (formerly Twitter). A separate angle showed Teller’s reply. She appeared to respond, “With Timothée?” which received a nod from Gomez in response.

Neither Gomez nor Jenner has publicly commented on the nature of the conversation — or if anything really went down between them.