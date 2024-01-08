Jennifer Lopez finally opens up about ‘troubled’ marriage with Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez finally addressed the speculations of growing marital woes with her husband Ben Affleck on the 2024 Golden Globe Awards' red carpet.



For the unversed, the renowned Hollywood couple has been spotted engaging in heated arguments several times. Moreover, there were reports of the duo’s growing marital issues as well.



However, the Boy Next Door actress opened up about her bond with Affleck, admitting that their marriage will last forever.



During an interview with Variety, the reporter asked the songstress "So do you know your last wedding is it?"



The singer seemed annoyed, saying, "Because when they say, 'You know,' you know."



She continued, "I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time you leap into anything. I do anyway not just in my personal life but in my professional life too."



Later, the reporter asked how Affleck feels to see his wife "play up" their marriage.

To which, Lopez said, “I think he sees me as an artist and he knows that I'm going to express myself and he's my biggest fan and biggest supporter."

Notably, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.