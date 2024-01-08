Lily Gladstone makes histroy as first 'indigenous' win at Golden Globes 2024

Lily Gladstone is the first 'indigenous' woman to win a Golden Globe

Lily Gladstone made history with her spectacular win as an indigenous woman at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

She won in the category of Best Female Actor in a Dramatic Motion Picture for playing Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The actress, who belongs from the Blackfeet Tribe, expressed gratitude while holding the award, she shared: “This is an historic one. It doesn’t belong to just me. I’m holding it right now, holding it with all my beautiful sisters.”

The 37-year-old actress spoke in the Blackfeet language, referring to her nation as a “beautiful community, nation that raised me and encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this.”

The American actress revealed that she is fortunate enough to speak “a little bit” of her native language, noting that “in this business, native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish native languages on camera.”

She dedicated the award to the kids who have “seen themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust.”

Stepping up as the first indigenous actress, this marks the actress’ first Globe nomination and win.