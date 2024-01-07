Prince Harry, Meghan Markle one move away to making 2024 ‘their year’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly tired of how the royal rift is impacting their public reputation.



Moreover, it appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying away from the royals, public relations expert Ryan McCormick suggested that the Sussexes aren’t the ones keeping a distance.

While reconciliations appeared to be on the cards for King Charles and estranged younger son, Harry, it seems that it is a far-fetched idea given that the royals are afraid of being material for their new ventures.

“In reality, the duo is likely tired of getting the cold shoulder from the Royals and are trying to save face,” he told The Mirror.

He noted that based on the Netflix docuseries’ “tell-all nature,” members of the Royal Family “are now aware that anything they say in their presence could be used in a future book or interview.”

According to McCormick, keeping a distance from the royals might not be a bad thing since it helps them stand out and rebuild an image without their connections to royals and make 2024 “their year.”

“If the Royals are openly offering peace gestures to Harry and Meghan and if they are choosing to distance themselves from the source of all their notoriety - it does help them to stand out on their own,” he explained.

McCormick suggested that the pair can “vastly improve” image if they “do one or more exceptional things” such as “visiting several destitute countries and doing hands-on work to help those in need.”