Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seem 'hard-hearted' in gathering with King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemed "hard-hearted and unpleasant" in their last gathering with King Charles III at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK in September 2022 to pay their final respects to the late monarch. The California-based couple were pictured walking behind Charles at Buckingham Palace before making their way to the funeral.

Judi, after analysing the photos of the couple, told The Mirror: "These photographs of Harry and Meghan with Charles at the Queen's funeral seem to make the Duke's subsequent disloyalty to his father."

"They seem even more hard-hearted and unpleasant."



She added: "There's no sense of family huddling or even communication although the non-verbal messages look powerful."

The expert went on explaining: "Harry might have been showing his solo bonding to his wife here by holding her hand but the emotional mirroring is with his father."

Judi added: "Charles looks solitary and his head is bowed in what looks like grief. Harry's head is tilted away from Meghan and his facial expression with the steepled brows suggests he is silently sharing that grief with his father."

She lauded Charles response to the couple even after their serious claims and allegations against the royal family.

"Charles later spoke of his love for Harry and Meghan and that affection might have been shown in their positioning during the Queen's funeral as they were seated directly behind Charles and Camilla," said the expert.