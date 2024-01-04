King Charles unsettled with Prince Harry, Meghan over unresolved issues

King Charles is still having unforeseen issues with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as per experts.



His Majesty's interpersonal problems remained unresolved when the new year began.

Because of King Charles's "family issues," expert Debbie Frank told Hello! magazine that the 75-year-old feels "less settled and calm."

She added: "Uranus is the rebel planet, and whilst Prince Harry and Meghan (Markle, Duchess of Sussex) continue to rock the royal boat, his role as King of country and commonwealth requires modernisation."

An exclusive report by The Times has revealed that King Charles and Prince Harry have not seen or spoken to each other in person since September of last year.

According to sources, the father and son's relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

It's unclear what caused the rift, but it's believed to have been fuelled by Harry's discontent with the way he and his wife were being treated by the media and the royal family.

The Times also reported that the Duke of Sussex has no immediate plans to return to the UK, which could further add to the tension between him and other members of the royal family.



