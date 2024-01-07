Ellen DeGeneres 'gets worked up' over glitter, here's why

Ellen DeGeneres made a hilarious admission about her feelings for glitter

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi took to their Instagram to host a session of Instagram Advice with Ellen & Portia that sparked controversy.

This came after the couple fielded questions to mark their 19th dating anniversary. Since the session was a hit, the duo decided to come back with another round.

They were asked questions about Christmas decorations to which Ellen replied, “I’m okay with Christmas decorations that don’t include glitter".

Expressing her displeasure towards glitter, DeGeneres added, “There should be a bill against glitter.”

She later compared glitter with gay people, admitting that the host had her “issues” with glitter like most people have with “gay people,” however, she was quick to apologise for her remark, adding “I’m sorry. It just gets me worked up.”

The 65-year-old and the Arrested Development alum offered an insight into meeting someone without dating online as part of a latest divorcee advice.

DeGeneres took immediate charge as she responded, “You could join a club,” she continued, “Go hang out at a pickleball court. That’s always fun.”

Fans shot this question about a “stressed college student,” which the American host and TV personality was quick to take down.

She subtly shared: “Well, do what I did. Drop out and become a big celebrity".

The couple then had a good laugh and de Rossi quickly added, “Well, I dropped out at least. I dropped out and did a movie.”

A fan asked if there was a way to feel better when a person is down, to which de Rossi seriously replied, “Drugs.”

The couple then looked at each other and jokingly added that the follower should take “shrooms, says two sober people,”.