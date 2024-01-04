Brad Pitt ‘wants’ to marry Ines de Ramon on one condition

File Footage

Brad Pitt is obsessed with Ines de Ramon.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Brad is head-over-heels in love with Ines and wants to marry her.”

However, the source mentioned that the Troy star is cautious of getting into marriage after experiencing ugly battle over French winery for seven year with former wife Angelina Jolie.

“He isn't taking any chances this time. Brad is going to insist that Ines sign a rock-solid prenup to protect as much as $650 million in his assets and future holdings,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Negotiations have been excruciating and the legal fees have been astronomical,” amid their ongoing battle.

“Brad has put up with character assassinations and has been alienated from his kids,” shared an insider.

For the unversed, the actor no longer has a relationship with Maddox, Pax and Zahara while Angelina holds primary custody of Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

The source informed that Ines “wasn't there from the beginning, but she's seen the toll the divorce has taken on him and has been very supportive”.

But Brad “couldn't survive another divorce like that. These have been the worst years of his life,” as per insider.

Although Brad doesn't “foresee any problems with Ines,” the source claimed that his “business team wouldn't let him tie the knot again without taking some precautions”.

Brad’s rep, however, denied that the actor wanted a prenup.

Another source mentioned that the couple “can start planning the wedding once the prenup is out of the way”.

“They are deliriously happy and in love and can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together,” added an insider.