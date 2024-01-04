How rich is Maryam Nawaz?

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz possesses assets worth more than Rs842.58 million, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The PML-N senior vice president revealed this in the details submitted along with her nomination papers for the Lahore constituency, NA-119. The details show that her assets enhanced by over Rs4 million last year. Maryam owns more than 1500 kanal land in Lahore.

As for Maryam’s education, she has a Master's in English Literature. She has no vehicle to her name and she has to pay back Rs28.9 million loan to her brother Hassan Nawaz.

The scion of the Sharif family mentioned in the papers that she possesses gold worth Rs1.75 million. Whereas, she has over Rs10 million in various bank accounts. She also said she has shares worth Rs12.2 million in different companies.



On December 30, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approved the nomination papers of Maryam from different constituencies.

A spokesperson for Maryam had said her nomination papers from multiple Lahore and Sargodha constituencies were approved by the returning officers (ROs), but added that she would contest general elections from the constituencies where the party would decide.

The daughter of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif had submitted nomination papers for two National Assembly constituencies — NA-119 and NA-120 — and four Punjab Assembly constituencies — PP-159, PP-160, PP-165 and PP-80.