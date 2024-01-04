Abigail Breslin addresses 'traumatising' experience after breakup from Michael Clifford

Abigail Breslin reveals online hate after breakup from Michael Clifford

Abigail Breslin has recently shared her “traumatising” experience after her split from 5 Seconds of Summer band member Michael Clifford.

During an appearance on Christy Carlson Romano’s podcast series Vulnerable, the Oscar nominee recalled releasing the song You Suck back in 2014, which was reportedly connected to her ex-boyfriend Clifford.

“I don't even need to be cryptic about it. Everyone knows who it's about,” said Breslin.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress continued, “Let's be real, the song does kind of suck a little bit. It's not a great song.”

“It was the most traumatising experience because I did write the song about him basically because, you know, you're 17, 16 or 17,” remarked Breslin.

The Zombieland actress explained, “I definitely had a much bigger idea of what this relationship was then maybe he thought. I had gotten what I felt to be ‘burned’ by him in some way, and I wrote a very bad song called 'You Suck' about him.”

“I did not realise though that people would put two and two together so much; didn't realise that, like, the week before I released it he was going to become this huge boy band,” added Breslin.

The actress opened up about receiving “such hate online” over the song, disclosing, “I was getting death threats sent to me.”

“People were showing up outside of my apartment. All this crazy, crazy… People were like, ‘I hope you get killed and raped and, like, thrown out into the streets’,” she concluded.