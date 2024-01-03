Prince Harry, Meghan subject Thomas Markle, King Charles to 'cruel' treatment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed for subjecting their respective parents to “cruel” treatment.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Phil Dampier urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to let their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, see their grandparents Thomas Markle and King Charles.

“If they truly want to redeem themselves they should get down to Mexico and see her father Thomas Markle before it’s too late,” he expressed.

The royal expert continued: "Whatever he did in the past he surely doesn't deserve to never see his grandchildren.

“Harry has never met him and I think the way he has been treated is cruel and sadistic.

“The King is also being deprived of seeing Archie and Lilibet, and that is also unfair,” Dampier added.

Meghan has been at odds with her father since marrying the prince back in 2018. The extent of their rift is so deep that the lighting designer refused to attend the royal wedding.

Meanwhile, the Montecito couple instigated bad blood with the King and the rest of the royal family after quitting the Firm in 2020.



It comes after a source detailed the Sussexes’ hopeful plan of redemption for 2024. They revealed that the couple is in high demand and had been turning down offers left and right.