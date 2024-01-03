Golden Bachelor alum 'beyond excited' to officiate Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist's wedding

The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are gearing up for wedding of the year.

It was recently revealed that the pair’s wedding, set to occur on Jan. 4, will be officiated by their co-star Susan Noles.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 2, the fan-favorite contestant on the hit ABC reality dating series, gushed about helping Turner and Nist embark on a new journey of their lives.

"I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I’m just beyond excited!!," Noles wrote alongside a photo of herself with the engaged pair.

The financial services professional also expressed her excitement over having their friend play the signiifcant role on their big day.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan!!!” enthused Nist in the comments section. “Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!”

Speaking to Glamour magazine, Susan shared, "The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show.”

"Gerry’s my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I’m really glad they did,” she added.