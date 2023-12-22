'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner comes clean about 'lying' on reality show

Gerry Turner had reportedly informed The Golden Bachelor producers about his former live-in relationship with a woman 14 years his junior after his wife’s death.

The golden bachelor, 72, found love again in Theresa Nist on ABC’s new reality TV show, which wrapped up last month.

A day before the finale premiered, an exposé was published by The Hollywood Reporter, in which a woman, who went by pseudonym Carolyn debunked Turner’s sob story that he hadn’t gone on a date since his wife’s Toni’s death in 2017.

“The producers knew that the story was going to come out. They notified Gerry, and he immediately sat Theresa down and told her everything,” an insider spilled to Life&Style. “She was shocked.”

Gerry met Carolyn at work, and they dated for nearly a year before she moved into the former’s lake house he originally purchased with his wife.

The former couple ended up parting ways after the television personality mocked Carolyn’s weight on numerous occasions, as well as demanded her to pay for her share of everything in the house and out.

“He did lie, and he regrets it,” the source lamented.

They insisted: “He has grown a lot during this process. He sees the mistakes he’s made and wants to move on.”