'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner marriage plans with Theresa Nist in chaos

Theresa Nist has been forced to think twice about her decision to marry ‘golden bachelor’ Gerry Turner following his admission of lies.

The venerated couple became engaged in front of the whole world on reality show The Golden Bachelor last month.

However, the financial services pro was left “shocked” after the 72-year-old bachelor confessed to have been romantically involved with a “number of women” following the death of his wife in 2017.

Turner previously suggested that he had been leading a single, lonely life for the last six years.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed, “He’s been caught lying, and people are telling Theresa to think twice.”

They revealed that Theresa’s well-wishers are “are stressing the importance of having a prenup,” as they move ahead with their wedding plans for January next year.

The retired restaurateur was first exposed by his ex-girlfriend in a report published on The Hollywood Reporter in November.

The woman, who went by pseudonym Carolyn, revealed that the former couple not only began a romantic relationship shortly after death of Turner’s wife, they also moved in together in the lake house the widower purchased for his late spouse.