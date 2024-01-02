Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for pulling 'pin on fun grenade'

UK comedian Simon Brodkin, who used to perform as Lee Nelson, has ridiculed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a live stand-up show.



The Duke of Sussex was brutally mocked by the stand-up comedian over his comments that he and Meghan pulled "the pin on the fun grenade" at a Halloween party.



Brodkin made fun of the couple's description of a date, saying: "I started off, I wanted to like them.

"They were making interesting points about racism. and misogyny , but then they started calling each other H and M and I just thought, 'Oh do f*** off."



"Honestly, by the time Harry was describing a particular date with Meghan as the night they, quote, 'pulled the pin on a fun grenade,' I actually started rooting for Prince Andrew."

The date, which the comedian referenced, was a Halloween party the night before the couple's relationship became public for the first time as they described in their December 2022 Netflix series "Harry & Meghan".



"We went to this Halloween party together where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know," Harry told the show. "I had a bandana and goggles."



Meghan replied: "You borrowed a great costume. And we were like 'well this might be our last shot to just go out and have fun out in the world.'"

"Pull the pin on the fun grenade, which we did," Harry added.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also roasted by two high-profile animated comedy series in 2023.