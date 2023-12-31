Dua Lipa shares glimpse into 'magical' trip to India ahead of 2024

Dua Lipa reminisces 'unforgettable' family trip to India ahead of 2024

Dua Lipa shared a few unseen photos from her recent visit to India with her family.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress penned a heartwarming note on December 31, cherishing her memorable trip ahead of the new year.

In a carousel of adorable images, Dua can bee seen enjoying the traditions of Rajasthan.

The posted pictures and short videos featured the Levitating singer having a hot beverage, a bunch of women performing a folk dance, Dua posing with an elephant, a Tiger sighting and a visit to the temple.

The New Rules vocalist wrote, "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity."

She continued, "This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!"

On the professional front, Dua is gearing up to release her third album in 2024.

She recently got candid about her upcoming album, revealing that she has included her personal life experiences in her music career's highly anticipated album.