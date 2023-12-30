James Whale opens up about MBE amid terminal kidney cancer battle

James Whale has been included in the New Year Honours list for his contributions to broadcasting and charity

Amid his battle with stage four kidney cancer, James Whale has shared his thoughts on being awarded an MBE.

The 72-year-old presenter, boasting a 50-year radio career, has been included in the New Year Honours list for his contributions to broadcasting and charity.

In September, James disclosed that this Christmas might be his last after discontinuing treatment, as the cancer has progressed to his spine, brain, and lungs.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on his MBE milestone, James said: 'Nobody could have been more surprised than me thank you to all the guys who made it possible over the years everybody at Talk Radio and TV and everywhere.

'I've worked since the 70s and the guys that run the Charity kidney cancer UK, thank you all this is for us.'

Kidney Cancer UK said: 'We are very proud that our founder and Lifetime President @TheJamesWhale was awarded an MBE in the New Years Honours List. Congratulations James.'