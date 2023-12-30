Travis Kelce creates new allusion of Swift's 'Christmas Tree Farm' on podcast

Travis Kelce, 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, made a touching allusion to Taylor Swift's song Christmas Tree Farm on his podcast, New Heights, while speaking with his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and brother Jason Kelce.



The three talked about their family's custom of choosing a genuine Christmas tree and recalled their trips to West Philadelphia in search of a reasonably priced tree.

"West Philly. Did you guys go out to Reading or Lancaster?" he asked. Kylie, 31, coyly responded.

"I heard there was a tree farm out there," trying to conceal a smile. Taylor Swift's song "Christmas Tree Farm" was inspired by her experiences growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The music video for the song includes clips from her upbringing, capturing the nostalgia of her childhood.

Fans react to unusual reference

Fans expressed their joy on social networking sites like YouTube and Twitter, which erupted in excitement.

"Not Travis dropping Reading, Philly and Kylie mentioning Christmas Tree Farm they think they're slick," one fan Tweeted.

"Hey siri, play Christmas tree farm by Taylor Swift," one listener commented.

"The Christmas tree farm shout out...I see you Trav ," another added.

Kylie described the magical atmosphere of Christmas tree farms during the holiday season, highlighting the joy of the tradition.

"Let me be clear: The last couple of years we've gone to a Christmas tree farm, and it is delightful," she said, a sentiment that resonated with the athletes.