Kim Kardashian’s plan to keep new relationship ‘secret’ explained 

Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly dating a mystery man, seemingly wants to keep her new relationship away from the limelight.
In conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed that the reality TV star is "taking a different approach to dating and keeping things more private until she feels completely ready to go public."
Speaking of her messy divorce with her ex-husband Kanye West and the beauty mogul's recent split with Pete Davidson, the expert shared, "She has put a lot of her relationships on display in the past, so it may be refreshing for her to keep this aspect of her life more low-key."
Louella believes that the mother-of-four "has been focusing on her businesses, her law studies and her children, so it's possible that her next partner will be someone who is also driven, ambitious and successful in their own right."
The expert added that it's possible that she may continue to date within the entertainment industry, as it is a world she is familiar with and where she is most likely to meet new people.
She further shared, "However, it's also possible that she may branch out and date someone outside of the entertainment industry, such as a businessman or entrepreneur who shares her ambition."
