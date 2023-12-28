Noor Bukhari takes up politics, submits nomination papers

Former Pakistani film actor Noor Bukhari. — Instagram/realnoorbukhari

Former Pakistani film actor Noor Bukhari will contest in the upcoming polls as the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's (IPP) candidate for a reserved seat for women.



The celebrity's decision to join politics came to the fore with the submission of her nomination papers for the general elections, slated for February 8, 2024.

Noor, who is the wife of IPP leader Aun Chaudhry, visited the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab to submit her documents.

Noor Bukhari seen outside the PEC in Lahore. — Geo News

Noor is a renowned Pakistani actor who has worked in various Lollywood movies, the most famous of which is Mujhe Chand Chahiye. Besides her work for the big screen, Noor has also appeared in some Pakistani dramas and modelled for TV commercials and fashion campaigns.

The former actress made headlines in 2017 after she announced that she was leaving the entertainment industry. She later launched a YouTube channel to share her religious transformation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to stage the much-awaited general elections across the country in less than two months.

As per the polls schedule issued by the electoral body, scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out till the 30th of this month.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.