How Alan Ritchson's American Idol snub altered his fate for the better

Alan Ritchson stepped into the city of Los Angeles, buzzing with aspirational artists and glorious landmarks, to fulfil his dream of becoming a singer.

However, Hollywood had a different career for him in mind.

Growing up in Niceville, Florida, the 41-year-old actor wasn’t the most beloved kid among his friends. In fact, as he told Wall Street Journal in a recent profile, as a late bloomer, Ritchson was a victim of a fair of share of bullying.

Despite having little to no social life, the Reacher star was a straight-A student with college scholarships lined up for him by the time he finished high school.

As he grew up, still getting used to his muscular built, tried a stint in modeling at the suggestion of a pair, however, Ritchson noted he “didn’t find [it] satisfying.”

“Then came American Idol,” narrated the actor, revealing he signed up for the third season of the singing competition show in 2003.

However, as fate would have it, the Fast X actor got cut in the second round of auditions in the city, only for him to go on and try his luck in acting.

Two years later, Ritchson revealed he was cast in The Butcher, a “cheap horror film,” he called it, and later landed the role of DC superhero Aquaman in series Smallville, which ran for five years.

As of now, he is currently awaiting the premiere of his upcoming films Ordinary Angels and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Amid his professional affluence, the actor is also thriving in his personal life. Ritchson married his high school sweet heart in 2006, with whom he shares three sons.