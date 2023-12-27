Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion

The betrothed couple's celebrity friends joined in on the celebrations

Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to Abby Champion.

After dating for eight years, Schwarzenegger finally popped the question to his long-time girlfriend.

The betrothed couple announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday evening, sharing a snap from the moment Champion said “Yes.”

Schwarzenegger chose to get down on one knee on the shore, in front of an elaborate set-up with a giant heart made out of roses.

They also shared a snap of them holding a white cake with their picture printed on it and the word “congratulations” written across it in black icing.

“FOREVER AND EVER,” the caption read, along with ring and heart emojis.



Upon hearing the news, celebrity pals of the couple flooded the comments section with their well wishes and congrats, including Taylor Lautner and Chelsea Handler.

Even Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, expressed her joy for the couple’s inspiring love story.

“Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy [red heart emoji]” she gushed.

Schwarzenegger, 30 – the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Shriver – and Champion, 26, were first romantically linked in 2015 and went Instagram official in February 2016.