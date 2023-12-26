Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan pack PDA on Christmas eve

On Christmas Eve, Marcus Jordan celebrated his 33rd birthday and arrived home to an unforgettable surprise. Fiancée Larsa Pippen was waiting for him patiently when he arrived home. Pippen's little deed was an act of love and simplicity, even though the pair usually presents a luxurious lifestyle through their social media posts highlighting opulent travels.

A personalised white birthday cake with six lit candles and the words "Happy Birthday Marcus" was waiting for Marcus Jordan.



Marcus Jordan was touched by Larsa Pippen's love

The surprise, hands down, stunned the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan, who clutched his chest and pulled up a chair to blow out the candles. It was a beautiful moment that demonstrated the sincerity of their connection.

When Marcus Jordan, 33, became engaged to Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, headlines were created. Both of them have persevered in the face of sceptics despite their different ages. Michael Jordan's kid is engaged to Larsa, a 49-year-old woman.

Despite his extremely tense relationship with Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan hasn't officially backed the courtship thus far.