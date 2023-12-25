Cardi B spoils kids on Christmas amid tumultuous split with husband Offset

Cardi B has two infant children with estranged husband Offset

Cardi B is sparing no expense to make her kids happy this Christmas.

Amid her highly publicized and tumultuous ongoing split with husband Offset, the 31-year-old rapper made sure her children don’t feel left out by buying them each their own little Christmas trees.

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker posted the the personalised firs to her Instagram Sunday alongside other glimpses of the massive holiday celebration she threw for her family in a reel.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours,” she said in the clip which gave a tour of her Christmas décor set up with the help of David Christopher’s Inc.

Beyond the grand ceiling-height main Christmas tree in the foyer, Cardi revealed the charming individually-themed mini trees for her 5-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.

“This is my daughter’s Christmas tree, it’s Hello Kitty,” she said as she presented a white-base tree with pink accents, surrounded by a pile of gifts wrapped in Hello Kitty wrapping paper.

She then panned the camera over to her son’s tree – a blue Baby Shark-themed tree with Mickey mouse-wrapped gifts scattered around it.



The rest of her house, including her foyer, dining room, and living room were all decorated to the max, oozing the festive spirit.

Fans loved the holiday spectacle, expressing their admiration in the comments section.

“Wow Separate trees! Your kids got the best mommy ever,” gushed one user.

“Separate Trees is a flex I didn’t even know I wanted,” wrote another.

Someone even took a jab at Cardi’s estranged husband Offset, cheekily writing, “When you take your power back by taking your assets from a [ninja emoji] to show him who he really is.”