Director Christopher Landon quits ‘Scream 7’ after leading stars exit

Director Christopher Landon: ‘Drean job turned nightmare’

Director Christopher Landon announced his exit from the Scream franchise following the departure of leading ladies, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Landon, who was set to direct Scream VII, took to X, formerly Twitter, to break the news to the horror movie fans.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon tweeted. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

He went on to add, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

The director’s exit from the franchise comes after Melissa Barrera was fired from the film due to her social media posts on the Middle-east conflict.

Landon responded to the uproar on Barrera’s dismissal on X, “Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.” The post has since been deleted.

A day later, it was announced that her co-star, Jenna Ortega, also exited the franchise citing scheduling conflicts with Netflix show, Wednesday.