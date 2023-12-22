Meghan Markle to sit for a tell-all interview like Princess Diana?

Markle Markle is expected to reveal bombshell revelations about her life in a tell-all interview like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.
In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Matt Yanofsky claimed, "Meghan, of course, thinks she's a fancy celebrity, not the glorified reality star that she is."
He continued, "Just as she did a 'documentary' instead of a 'reality show,' it's possible she will copy Princess Diana and work with an authorized biographer as Diana sat down for interviews in the nineties for a book."
Matt believes that the Duchess of Sussex’s possible memoir would generate a huge amount of money if she "will spill the beans."
The expert added, "Is she going to reveal who was the royal racist? Is she going to divulge real information? That's what it will take for the book to work."
He concluded his remarks, saying, "There are many options to make money selling out the royals when your name is Meghan!"
The royal experts have been suggesting that the former Suits actress is expected to save her crumbling Hollywood career with a possible explosive book.
A Hollywood insider told the Daily Mail, "I would find it surprising if Meghan didn't publish her own story, to be honest."
The source shared, "Spare is clearly Prince Harry's chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince?"
