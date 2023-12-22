Blake Lively shares meaningful message ahead of Christmas

Blake Lively highlighted the importance of good touch and bad touch for children in her latest Instagram story.



The Gossip Girl star’s reaction came after a video of Santa Claus went viral in which he was appreciating a little girl who said she would not sit on his lap.

Blake wrote, "Love this. And even more this little girl for knowing her body and her boundaries. Such an important thing for us adults to teach kids."



She added, "Especially this season with so many strangers and even family around. It’s their body. And it’s never a child’s responsibility to make any adult feel good."

"Just because we had to as kids doesn’t mean we should repeat it as adults." the mother-of-four shared.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Blake's recent social media update came just days after a star-studded birthday celebration of her close pal Taylor Swift.

The pop mega star recently turned 34-year-old, which she commemorated alongside her friends including Lively, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Abigail Anderson and more.

Moreover, The Age of Adaline actress posted a few fun-filled photos from the songstress’ birthday bash on her Instagram handle.



Blake wrote, "Somehow, she’s even better in real life. Happy, happy birthday to the one and only."

