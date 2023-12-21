Jonathan Bennett opens up on why he didn’t attend Mean Girls reunion

Jonathan Bennett shares his reason of not attending Mean Girls reunion

Jonathan Bennett has recently opened up on why he didn’t attend Mean Girls reunion.



Speaking to E! News, the Hallmark star said, “I was filming so I couldn't do it. But it was so fun to see everyone reunite.”

Jonathan also missed the movie cast’s Black Friday advertisement for Walmart, which also featured co-stars including Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

Addressing onscreen reunion in the future, Jonathan told the outlet, “Everyone wants to know if we'd do a sequel and I think the mass consensus to my knowledge of our cast is of course we would.”

Interestingly, Jonathan expressed his excitement over the upcoming musical reboot, which will feature The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney as the Gen Z Aaron Samuels.

“It's just important that he does his Aaron, because I did my version of Aaron and the role is for him to interpret now,” continued the 42-year-old.

Jonathan added, “I'm excited to see what he does with it.”

The original Mean Girls star had one special request for Christopher, saying, “You can't screw up the word ‘Grool.’”

“That's the key word of the entire character. So, make sure you nail the word ‘Grool’,” he remarked.