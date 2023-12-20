Princess Kate uses 'secret weapon' to save royal family from racism claims

File Footage

Kate Middleton followed late Queen Elizabeth's "never complain, never explain" key rule in order to save the royal family from racism claims made by Meghan Markle's alleged 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie.



In conversation with The Sun, PR expert Denise Palmer-Davies showered praise on the future Queen of England for learning secret tricks from the late Monarch.

The expert shared, "There are so many similarities between the two of them... The Queen was a strong, powerful woman who was respected globally. And we now see Kate emerging as this Queen in waiting, who is just as strong and powerful."

While admiring the Princess of Wales' "dedication to duty and work with charities", Denise said that Kate's commitment has not only made her hugely popular within the public, but respected too.

She added, "And I think it’s this level of respect and class - similar to what the Queen had - that is getting the royal family through [these claims]."

As per the expert, Prince William's wife, who recently visited a local Baby Bank alongside her children and hosted a heartfelt Carol Service, showed the world that she is strong amid the 'racist royals' accusations.

Denise said, "We have seen her out and about, at important engagements, smiling, and showing the world she is strong - and that’s the shield. It’s a shield of strength and stoicism really."