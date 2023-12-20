Miranda Cosgrove opens up to on-screen brother Josh Peck about drinking

Josh Peck struggled with addiction and has been sober since 2008

Miranda Cosgrove has never been drunk in her life.

Speaking to her on-screen brother, Josh Peck, on his Good Guys podcast Monday, the actress and singer confessed that she’s never tasted the buzz of alcohol, but she’s keeping an open tab for new experiences.

“I’ve never been drunk in my entire life. Crazy,” the iCarly alum noted, adding that she’s “open to it.”

Upon the confession, Peck – who developed a drug and alcohol problem during the peak of his fame and has been sober since 2008 – quipped, “Someone get this girl s**t-housed, would ya?”

“I mean, this poor girl has never experienced being drunk,” he joked.

However, Cosgrove went a step further to clarify that not only has she never been drunk, but she has also never been buzzed.

“I’ve sipped things before, but, like, two sips,” she noted.

“I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role and got used to it and just kind of stuck with it forever,” Cosgrove explained.

However, the former Nickelodeon star is quite open to the experience, further noting, “I’m still planning on [drinking] at some point… even though I’m 30… I should’ve done it on my birthday – my 30th.”

However, she admitted that she once ate a marijuana brownie, after which she “fell asleep for 17 hours” and “woke up super refreshed.”

Cosgrove, 30, and Peck, 37, starred as brother and sister on the famous Nickelodeon show, Drake and Josh.