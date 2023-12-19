Sydney Sweeney expresses her elation over re-buying her family legacy

Sydney Sweeney on purchasing her great-grandma house: Watch

Sydney Sweeney has recently expressed her elation over re-buying her great-grandma’s house after her family were compelled to sell amid financial struggles.



During appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Euphoria star dished out her major achievement after attaining success in Hollywood.

Sydney told Kelly, “My great-grandma had this beautiful house, two-bedroom, cute house that they lived in.”

“My grandma was born in it. My mom was born in it, and then as the kids got older, they built on the property another home,” continued the 26-year-old.

Sydney mentioned, “When my great-grandpa passed away and my great-grandma got old they just couldn’t afford to keep it anymore.”

However, the Nocturne actress disclosed, “Last year I called up [the realty company], and I said I want to buy my great-grandmother’s house back.”

“And it’s really cool too, my granny still lives in the house next door. So, I’m neighbours with my granny now,” added Sydney.





Earlier in an interview with Women’s Health, the Reality star addressed her family’s financial problems, saying, “I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake.We couldn’t afford life in L.A. We couldn’t afford life anywhere.”

Sydney also mentioned, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that. I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

Meanwhile, Sydney can be seen in new movie, Anyone But You, which will release in theatres on December 22.

The actress is all set to appear in other movies including Madame Web and National Anthem.