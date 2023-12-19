Buckingham Palace reveals royal family's Christmas plans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are not expected to travel to the UK for Christmas

Buckingham Palace has revealed King Charles and Queen Camilla and the royal family's Christmas plans.

The palace on Tuesday confirmed that the King and the Queen will attend the morning service at Sandringham Church on Christmas Day. The couple will be joined by other members of the royal family and make the march together next Monday.

In 2022, Charles and Camilla first time led the family of the new royal reign as well as the return to the annual tradition for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.



The royals will exchange gifts on Christmas Eve as per tradition. The family is also known to swap silly presents instead of expensive gifts.

On Christmas Day, the royals will enjoy a traditional Christmas lunch of roast turkey, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry, bread sauces and Christmas pudding at Sandringham House.



The Prince and Princess of Wales will likely attend with their three kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and ITV reported in November that Queen Camilla has invited her children and grandchildren to join the lunch for the first time.



Following the festive lunch, the family tunes in to the monarch’s annual televised address, which airs at 3 p.m. in the U.K.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not expected to travel to the UK for Christmas, as they will enjoy the event with their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, at their Montecito mansion.