Kanye West reignites race row with new claims

Kanye, according to Metro UK, went on a lengthy rant while hosting a private listening of his new album Vultures with singer Ty Dolla Sign, telling the room of Black and white friends: "We’re not Black! We’re Indian.

"We’re native American. How many of y’all grandmas got Indian in your family?’



"What happened to the Indian? Show me Black on the planet," the rap icon added.

When the father-of four realised one of his guests had stopped filming him, Kanye abruptly asked: "Why you stop recording?"



The woman responded that her phone battery was dying, to which Kanye hit back: "It’s because you think I sound crazy."

As per report, others around the room denied this was the case, with one reassuring him: "You’re talking truth."

Kanye concluded: "We’re not Black. Race was made up."