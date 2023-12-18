Ariana Grande returns to recording studio despite legal Scooter Braun issues

Ariana Grande reportedly trying to fight ex-manager Scooter Braun in court

Ariana Grande stepped back into the recording studio despite being stuck under contract with former longtime manager Scooter Braun.

The Thank U, Next singer, who broke ties with Braun in August of this year, was planning to keep her music career on pause as she filmed upcoming three Wicked movies back-to-back.

However, fans were excited to see the Positions singer back in the studio as she posted a video clip of herself recording and strategically muting the portions of her singing bits.

After she parted her business ways from Braun, who was also fired by Idina Menzel and Demi Lovato, Grande signed with Brandon Creed’s new management company, called Good World Management.

“Although Ariana has indeed found new music management, she has not dropped or cut ties with Scooter because she is tied in contractually,” a source explained to Daily Mail. “She continues to be contractually bound to Scooter as there are several long-term contracts still in place.”

“If Ariana were to release a new album tomorrow, she would still be obligated to pay Scooter in addition to Brandon,” the insider continued. “Nothing has changed there.” They added, “She is not working with Scooter.”

While the Grammy-winning musician has stayed relatively silent on the controversy between her and Scooter, she’s reportedly trying to fight him in court so she can get out of the current contracts that are limiting her career.