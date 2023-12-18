Chris Rock gets out with daughter after turning down Golden Globe Awards hosting

Chris Rock gets out after refusing hosting gig

Chris Rock was spotted having a stroll with his daughter Zahra Rock, 19, in New York City on Saturday.



Along with his 54-year-old ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock, he has another daughter, Lola Rock, 21, and Zahra.

The Everybody Hates Chris alum, 58, went to Cafe Select for lunch with his youngest daughter.

Both the father and the daughter were dressed in black puffer coats and sunglasses.

Chris, who co-starred with Kevin Hart in a recent documentary, was dressed in black sweatpants and a sweatshirt, while Zahra was dressed in jeans and a black turtleneck.

Chris is a loving father who reportedly threatened to "shoot" anyone who damaged his girls.

He even got a matching tattoo with his oldest child. However, in his Netflix series Selective Outrage, the actor revealed something startling about being a parent.

Occasionally, the comic claimed, 'doesn't like his kids' because they are so 'rich and spoiled.'

Chris and Zahra's lunch date comes after the star of The Longest Yard declined to host the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The last time the Madagascar star hosted an awards presentation, Will Smith notoriously smacked Chris on the stage during the Oscars.

Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, stating, "Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it!" which led to the harsh exchange between Smith and Rock.

