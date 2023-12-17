Priscilla Presley reveals why Elvis Presley was really ‘attracted’ to her

The couple married in May 1967 when Priscilla was 21 and Elvis was 32

Priscilla Presley got candid about her relationship with the late Elvis Presley which was more meaningful than perceived.



The 78-year-old sat down for an interview with FOX 32, in which she recalled meeting the legendary King of Rock ‘n’ Roll at 24 when she was only 14.

She shared that Elvis was drawn to her because she was a good listener and he was ‘very lonely.’

“My relationship with Elvis, you know, people go, ‘Oh my god, how could this happen?’ It was not a sexual relationship, being 14 years old,” Priscilla told the publication.

“What I think really attracted him to me was the fact that, and I’ve gone over this many times, ‘Why me? Why me?’ was because I was like the listener. He poured his heart out to me in Germany. He was very, very lonely.”

Moreover, despite Elvis’ larger-than-life persona, she shared that the Burning Love singer was also insecure.

“People wouldn’t believe that he was nervous when he would do a show like in Vegas,” Priscilla said. “Every show that he came out was, ‘How was I? Was I okay? Did it come out?’” …. He was insecure and wanted to make sure that he was okay, which is hard to believe.”

The couple went on to marry in May 1967 when Priscilla was 21 and Elvis was 32, having daughter Lisa Marie a year later.