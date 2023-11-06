Priscilla Presley addresses why she never remarried after Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley kept her promise she made to ex-husband Elvis Presley even years after his death.

The actress, 78, opened up about her decision to not remarry after her six-year marriage to the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll during a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Friday.

Alluding to the long-established rumour about her making a vow to never marry again, Priscilla told the crowd, “I just don't think that he could handle that.”

Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973. Elvis died in 1977.

“To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire,” she said. “No one could ever match him.”

Priscilla also talked about the impact her former husband’s death still has on her after four decades in a separate interview with Piers Morgan.

“I can still hear Joe Esposito's words, ‘Cilla, Elvis is dead’, and that was like, I just couldn’t imagine him ever, especially at his age and all, still so young and wanting to do so much and had so much planned, and not having him, not talking to him, not having him be the father of our child,” she told Morgan.

“My big fear was Lisa, and how do I tell her,” she added. “She was only 9 at the time.”

During the Q&A, Priscilla also shared why the couple never had any more kids after daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in January this year 54.

“Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger,” she told the audience.

“With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child.”