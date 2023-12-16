Kate Middleton forced to make phone call to Meghan Markle?

Kate-Meghan alleged phone call leaves fans baffled

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has reportedly made a phone call to Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to ease the tension after newly reignited race row by Omid Scobie's bombshell royal book.



The Princess of Wales, according to In Touch Weekly, made a phone call to her sister-in law Meghan to "clear the air" after her name was dragged into the race row by Scobie, who's dubbed as Meghan's 'mouthpiece'.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” says the insider, adding that the phone call actually came at King Charles’ request.



However the reports left the royal fans baffled, with some saying "Charles, William and Kate have no time to spare for such activities."

The outlet, citing a source, even claimed that the monarch asked Kate to heal the rift as Prince William was refusing to talk to Harry: "Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."



However, it has not been confirmed by Meghan and Kate or any of their representatives.

Previously, UK’s Closer Weekly, citing as source, reported: "Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about the temporary setbacks."



They added: "Kate wants to keep those lines of communication open and pave the way for long-term peace with the whole family."

