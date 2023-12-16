Britney Spears calls out Justin Timberlake for ‘crying’

Justin Timberlake cried because of losing game

Britney Spears seemingly shaded Justin Timberlake for something embarrassing they used to do while they were in a relationship.



“OH I’M SHOOK!!! Psss … I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball, and he would cry … no disrespect!!!” Spears, 42, captioned a video on Instagram on Friday, December 15.

Spears didn't specifically mention Timberlake, 42, but it appears that the remark "no disrespect" alludes to J.T.'s performance on Wednesday, December 13 in Las Vegas. Before singing Cry Me a River, a song he purportedly wrote after splitting with Spears after three years of dating in 2002, Timberlake uttered the same words.

Although the song's lyrics make references to adultery, the music video for the song is well-known for staring a blonde actress who strikingly resembles Spears.

With the publication of Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop idols' previous affair returned to the forefront of public attention.

In the book, she wrote extensively about their highs and lows, even going so far as to say that she and Timberlake had cheated on one another.

But she believed that after their breakup, Timberlake gained the upper hand in the public eye with the quick release of Cry Me a River.

“I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story,” Spears wrote of the song.

“I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don’t think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don’t think he understands to this day.”



