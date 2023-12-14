Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame royal family for ruining their careers?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly believe the Royal Family is carrying out a secret vendetta against them.

The respective careers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in ruins since the beginning of this year; the twosome failed to release any television projects so far, despite Meghan signing a contract with William Morris Endeavor (WME) in April.

Moreover, the former actress dealt with a major snub when actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in The Crown Season 6, reportedly replaced her as the new face of Dior.

Following reports that the Suits alum was being eyed for a lucrative deal with the fashion brand, Queen Camilla was also spotted out and about in Dior Haute Couture to the Palace of Versailles during an official visit to France in September.

Hence, Harry and Meghan are allegedly suspicious of the royal family for quietly damaging their careers.

“There’s a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them,” a source told the Daily Express.

“There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family,” they explained.

Noting the Sussexes’ love for Dior, the insider pointed out Camilla’s outing around the same time of the now-defuncted deal, noting, “It was all very suspicious timing.”