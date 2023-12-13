Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of serious challenges in 2024

2024 could be the year of 'undoing' of Harry and Meghan's brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be in very difficult situation as they may face 'make or break' year for their brand after a series of new events.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to face a 'seismic' 2024 due to the release of Meghan's 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie's controversial book Endgame and Harry’s court battle.

It's also being claimed that Meghan and Harry's all stunts to boost their brand have backfired.

A crisis manager has warned that the next year could be the "undoing" of Harry and Meghan's brand if a new path isn’t forged.

"Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry. I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they're going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it's going to be the undoing of the brand," Mark Borkowski told MailOnline.



The expert went on claiming that "It can only go one of two ways” because what the pair is currently doing is “clearly not working."

Meghan and Harry are also being slammed by Americans for allegedly 'trying to be US Royal Family'. The criticism came after the California-based couple released a new video promoting their Archewell Foundation, which has struggled to collect donations over the past 12 months.

The backlash came after the reports that their charity has faced a multi-million pound drop in funding compared to when it first launched.

