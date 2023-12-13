Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest financial blow hints at growing problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s substantial financial loss for their Archewell Foundation shed light on the couple’s ‘discrepancy.’

Recently released documents of the foundation’s finances unveiled a decline in their donations due to lack of customary donors.

It also revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put in an average of one hour of unpaid work per week, and attended a mere number of 11 events in person since the beginning of this year.

Speaking to the Daily Express, number expert Ranae Smith ascribed it to Harry and Meghan's lack of confidence in their projects, which subsequently feed decline in public support.

The expert also warned the former royals of a growing narrative gap between their motto of ‘show up, do good’ and the couple’s lack of appearances.

"The core issue here is the apparent discrepancy between the public image and messaging of the couple,” Smith declared, noting, "In the realm of PR and reputation management, consistency between messaging and action is crucial.

"When actions (or in this case, the lack thereof) contradict the message, it can lead to a loss of credibility and trust."

The Atticism director also dished on the consequences of their contradictory brand, saying, "The low number of events attended by the couple, particularly in light of their high-profile status and the global platform they possess, might be perceived as a lack of commitment or engagement with the causes they claim to support.

"This could be further exacerbated by the financial issues faced by their foundation, including the substantial decrease in donations and the operational loss, as these factors could be seen as indicators of declining public support or confidence in their initiatives,” Smith explained.