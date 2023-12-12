Prince Harry on 'flight, fight' mode after 'honesty, integrity' takes blow

Prince Harry will have to pay Associated Newspaper £48,000

Prince Harry has reportedly been on "flight on fight" mode after the couple was called out for their lack of "honesty and integrity".

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, while speaking to GB News, the Duke of Sussex was facing the implications of his £48,000 bill following his court battle with Associated Newspapers where he argued that he was not provided security, which he was proven to be falsely claiming.

The impact of this, as per Schofield was detrimental towards his philanthropic work.

“It looks like Harry is in fight or flight mode, while the Wales family - under attack over the last few weeks - seem to be staying focused in the giving spirit, and getting us all excited about the holidays."

"But when it comes to this court situation with the Duke of Sussex, Harry's attorney is fighting that the article that was published is an attack on Prince Harry's honesty and integrity - that's how he worded this.

"And it undermines Prince Harry's charity work and efforts to tackle misinformation online. So, the irony looking over the last 12 months, because how can you not look back over the last 12 months and think about honesty, integrity with Harry and Meghan - there seems to be a complete lack of it.

"And the misinformation - look at the slew of lies that have come to fruition. We realised that a lot of things that Omid Scobie has told us are not true."