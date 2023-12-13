Jennifer Aniston talks filming VERY steamy scenes with ‘gentleman’ Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston opened up about the awkwardness that revolved around shooting a very steamy scene with costar Jon Hamm in the Apple+ series, The Morning Show.



During a conversation with longtime pal and costar, Reese Witherspoon, 47, on Variety’s Actors on Actors interview, Aniston, 54, revealed that despite the nature of the scene, she never felt uneasy at any point.

“Having [director] Mimi [Leder] there, you’re protected,” she told Witherspoon. “I never felt uncomfortable.”

She also praised the Mad Men alum, 52, for being a considerate scene partner. “Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting.”

The Friends alum added that before filming they were also asked if they needed an intimacy coordinator.

To that she said, “I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

Previously, the director also told Variety that the scene was shot in a “closed set” and wanted to remain true to the “nature of storytelling.”

Leder lauded that two as “great actors” who “really let go” for the scene.